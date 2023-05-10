Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Shares Up 17.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Satellogic Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.
About Satellogic
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satellogic (SATLW)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.