Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Shares Up 17.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

