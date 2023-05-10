ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $7,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

