Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,582 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 927,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

