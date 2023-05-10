Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 479,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,632. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

