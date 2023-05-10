Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 714,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,831. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

