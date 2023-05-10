Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 706,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

