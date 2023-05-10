Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 2,786,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,105. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

