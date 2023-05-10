Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR remained flat at $52.99 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.89%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

