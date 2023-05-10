Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 413,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

