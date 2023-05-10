Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Down 0.9%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 322,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,987,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

