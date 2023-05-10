Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Security National Financial stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
