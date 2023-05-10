Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.