Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

