Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.99 and its 200 day moving average is $363.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

