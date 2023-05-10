Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lennar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

