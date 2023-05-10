Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.76.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

