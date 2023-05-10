Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFPM. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

TFPM stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

