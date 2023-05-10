Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 31,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 72,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Shineco Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 797.00% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

About Shineco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SISI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shineco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shineco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

