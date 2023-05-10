Shopify’s (SHOP) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 92 Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

SHOP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 17,377,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,162,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

