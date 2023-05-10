Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shoprite Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Shoprite has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.27.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoprite Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

