Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 156.2%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

