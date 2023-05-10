Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 156.2%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.1 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
