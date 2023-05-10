Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Declines By 82.1%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,758. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.