Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Grows By 900.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 2.2 %

CZMWY stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.55. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8144 per share. This is a positive change from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

