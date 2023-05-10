Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 86.2%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DatChat Trading Up 12.4 %

DATS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 167,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. DatChat has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Get DatChat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DatChat by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DatChat by 164.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 140,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DatChat during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.