Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 95.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPSGY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 71,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,677. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

