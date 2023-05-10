Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 95.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPSGY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 71,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,677. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

