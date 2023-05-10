Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Grows By 475.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

JXHLY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.12. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82.

Get ENEOS alerts:

About ENEOS

(Get Rating)

Read More

ENEOS Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the energy, resources, and materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production, Metals, and Others. The Energy segment offers petroleum refining and marketing, basic chemical products, lubricants, specialty and performance chemical products, coal, electricity, gas, and new energy.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.