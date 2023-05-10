Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Grows By 475.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ENEOS Price Performance
JXHLY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.12. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82.
About ENEOS
