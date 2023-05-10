Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Increases By 1,475.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 49,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.28.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.