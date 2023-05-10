Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Increases By 1,475.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 49,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

