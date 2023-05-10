Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Expands By 366.7%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MILN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

