Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Declines By 95.7%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSRM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 68,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

