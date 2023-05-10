Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Increases By 712.7%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 712.7% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Infobird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,687. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Shares of Infobird are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

