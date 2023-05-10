Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Drops By 72.7%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,755. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 40,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125,918 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,454,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.