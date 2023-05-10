Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Rises By 214.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 548,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

