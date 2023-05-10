Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Rises By 214.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Maris-Tech Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 548,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
