Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 70.5%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMVKY traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.62.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.