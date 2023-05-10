Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Declines By 60.1%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Trading Down 12.8 %

SIXWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

