Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 97.8%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 130,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,528. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

