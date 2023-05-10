Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Declines By 59.5%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $10.45 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

