Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Drops By 83.3%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 5.1 %

UBAB traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.