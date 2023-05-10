Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Drops By 83.3%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 5.1 %
UBAB traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama
