Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 62.8%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NIE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

