Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Declines By 66.7%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

