Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Declines By 66.7%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitalhub (VHIBF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.