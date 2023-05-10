Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Grows By 1,200.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VONOY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 175,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,082. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

