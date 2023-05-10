Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Declines By 61.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.4 days.
OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
