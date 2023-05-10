Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Declines By 61.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.4 days.

Worldline Price Performance

OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

