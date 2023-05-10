Siacoin (SC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Siacoin has a market cap of $193.13 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,828.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00293727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00556323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00417925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,081,322,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

