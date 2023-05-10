Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Shares Up 5.5%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Siam Cement Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

