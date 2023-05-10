Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.54. 61,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 306,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
