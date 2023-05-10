Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.54. 61,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 306,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.15% and a negative net margin of 336.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

