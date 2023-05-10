Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Silk Road Medical Trading Down 13.8 %
NASDAQ SILK traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 1,722,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,541,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,461 shares of company stock worth $3,972,082 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.