Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ SILK traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 1,722,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,541,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,461 shares of company stock worth $3,972,082 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

