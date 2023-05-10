Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €61.20 ($67.25) and last traded at €61.90 ($68.02). 70,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.65 ($68.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.32.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.