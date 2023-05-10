Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Shares Down 2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 165,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 229,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

