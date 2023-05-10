Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $32.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

