Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 1,151,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.
