SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in April

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Stock Up 0.0 %

SMCAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. SMC has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

