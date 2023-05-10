Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of SNMRY stock remained flat at $11.13 on Wednesday. 26,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Snam has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.92.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
